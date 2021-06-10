Key reservoir on Colorado River hits record low amid drought

The surface elevation of Lake Mead along the Nevada-Arizona border dipped to 1,071.56 feet (326.6 meters) at 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The level was last hit in July 2016 and is 18.5 feet (5.6 meters) lower than one year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It's the lowest level since Lake Mead was filled in the 1930s.

“We're expecting the reservoir to keep declining until November, then it should start to rebound,” said U.S. Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patti Aaron.