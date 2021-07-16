Key lawmaker quizzes airlines on delays, worker shortages

Airlines and their unions lobbied for the federal aid, which has been extended twice and is scheduled to end Sept. 30. Trade group Airlines for America said that without the money, “the impacts of the pandemic would have been far more devastating to our industry and our workforce, and our return to the skies would have been dramatically slowed.”

Government figures show that about 35,000 airline jobs were lost last fall, when the aid briefly expired. The jobs were restored when Congress extended the payroll relief.

Southwest, one of the hardest hit by delays, said Friday it used the federal money to keep flying to all the airports it served before the pandemic. It blamed recent delays on summer thunderstorms and technology “challenges” last month that led to an unusually high number of delays and flight cancelations.

The number of people flying in the U.S. bottomed out at less than 100,000 a day in April 2020. It has increased from about 700,000 a day in early February to about 2 million a day in July, although that is still down 20% from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

