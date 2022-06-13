BreakingNews
BREAKING: Businesses evacuated after gas line ruptures near Krog Street Market
ajc logo
X

Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Combined ShapeCaption
Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said Monday.

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook5h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
59m ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
6h ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
52m ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
52m ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
3h ago
The Latest
Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release
9m ago
UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action
14m ago
Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve 'soft landing'
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top