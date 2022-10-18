Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial

Rapp's claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a high-flying career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on TV's “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”

Spacey, 63, admitted entertaining Rapp and Rapp's friend, John Barrowman, one evening in 1986 after they saw Spacey perform in “Long Day's Journey into Night.” But he said if he had a romantic interest, it was Barrowman, not Rapp, who was performing at the time in “Precious Sons” on Broadway.

Spacey recalled dancing with the then-19-year-old Barrowman at the Limelight dance club and said he invited Barrowman and Rapp to his apartment afterward to see his dog.

Once there, Barrowman and Spacey “playfully had a moment together” on his bed in a visit to the apartment that lasted about a half hour, the actor said. Barrowman testified in a deposition partially played in court Monday that Rapp was in the restroom when Barrowman and Spacey briefly flirted on the bed.

“It was a flirtatious and playful moment between two people who were attracted to each other,” Spacey said. “I was captivated by John Barrowman.”

On Monday, Spacey testified that he was sure he was never alone with Rapp, and that Rapp's claim that Spacey made a pass at him after a party at his apartment was not true.

“I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew,” Spacey said.

