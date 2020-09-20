Kevin Harvick nabs 9th win of season to roll into 2nd round

Busch, who failed inspection twice before the race and drove from the back of the field to lead in his Toyota, was disappointed to finish second.

“Just didn't have enough there at the end,” Busch said.

The first elimination race of the playoffs knocked William Byron, Cole Custer, Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto from title contention. All four were below the cutline at the start of the race and failed to produce a finish strong enough to get them into the next round.

DiBenedetto took a big swing with strategy during the first stage when he took just two tires on a pit stop. It cycled him into the lead briefly but 11 drivers on a full set of fresh tires passed him and DiBenedetto ended the stage 12th and ineligible for bonus points. He finished 19th.

“If we didn't have bad luck, we wouldn't have any luck at all,” said DiBenedetto, who is hoping the option on his contract is picked up for 2021 by Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney, who was ranked as high as second in the standings earlier this season, simply had a third consecutive below-average race. He finished 13th.

“That stinks,” Blaney said. “Unfortunate end. I'm not done, we can still go try to win races.”

Custer, the only rookie in the field, has been hampered by NASCAR's protocols during the pandemic and hasn't been able to practice or qualify the bulk of the season. He was 23rd.

Byron, who began the race three points behind the cutline with a shot at advancing into the second round, was the first driver officially eliminated when he ran into the back of Christopher Bell late in the second stage. Byron was running 10th at the time and alleged Bell had to slow to avoid Joey Gase, who had stopped in the middle of the straightaway.

“I had literally nowhere to go. You can’t stop in the middle of the straightaway,” Byron said. “I’ve got to go back and watch that because that was kind of ridiculous.”

The second round of the playoffs begin next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opener of the most challenging three-race series. The playoffs go from Las Vegas to Talladega Superspeedway and then end at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the combination road course and oval.

Erik Jones, who is not eligible for the playoffs, finished third for Joe Gibbs Racing and was followed by rookie Tyler Reddick and playoff contenders Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer. They were the only drivers on the lead lap.

Denny Hamlin, considered the closest challenger to Harvick this year, closed out a sub-par opening round of the playoffs with a 21st-place finish. His Toyota also failed pre-race inspection and Hamlin started at the back, but he's been unable through three playoff races to crack the top 10.

