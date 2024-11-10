Nation & World News
Kevin Durant out at least 2 weeks with left calf strain, putting damper on Suns' hot start

Kevin Durant is out for at least two weeks with a left calf strain, putting a damper on a hot start to the season for the Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AP

AP

3 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is out for at least two weeks with a left calf strain, putting a damper on a hot start to the season for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns made the announcement Saturday, a night after the Suns beat the Mavericks 114-113 for their seventh straight victory and eighth in nine games this season. Durant scored 26 points in the victory. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 36-year-old Durant was off to an MVP-caliber start this season through nine games, averaging 27.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The 14-time All-Star was bothered by a left calf strain during the Paris Olympics this summer before helping lead the team to a gold medal.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) scores over Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) for the game-winning basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Phoenix. The Suns won 118-116. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AP

AP

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) fould Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 115-112. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AP

AP

AP

AP

