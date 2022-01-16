Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the game after injuring his knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the game after injuring his knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

National & World News
49 minutes ago
Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn’s game against New Orleans after spraining his left knee in a collision

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision.

The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes.

Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be removed from the game.

Durant was back in the lineup after sitting out a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night to rest on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the Nets' fourth game in five nights.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in home games, Durant has had to play heavy minutes in his second season in Brooklyn after sitting out a year following Achilles tendon surgery.

caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) grabs his knee after a collision against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) grabs his knee after a collision against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
caption arrowCaption
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) grabs his knee after a collision against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence
11m ago
University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president
36m ago
Officiating in Raiders-Bengals problematic at times
45m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top