Kevin Durant has calf strain, USA Basketball considers him day-to-day at Olympic camp

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Durant is dealing with calf soreness that has kept him from being a full participant in USA Basketball’s training camp for the Paris Olympics, though he has assured team officials that he does not expect the issue to be a major one.

“Day-to-day,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re just going to show an abundance of caution.”

Durant is the second forward who hasn’t been able to be a full participant in the U.S. camp that had its second day of on-floor workouts Sunday; Boston forward Jayson Tatum was excused from the first two days of camp workouts for personal reasons and is expected to be on the floor with his U.S. teammates for the first time on Monday.