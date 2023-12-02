Kevin Durant becomes No. 10 scorer in NBA history, passing Moses Malone

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant moved into the top 10 in scoring in NBA history Friday night when a layup gave him 27,411 career points.

The 35-year-old Phoenix forward passed Moses Malone for the No. 10 spot, driving the baseline for two points with 50.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Durant needed 17 points to pass Malone coming into the game against the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-11 Durant is a 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who has played for the SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, Nets and Suns. He played one season in college at the University of Texas before being taken No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA draft at just 19 years old.