Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2’ gets Venice Film Festival premiere

The second part of Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga' will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. "Chapter Two" was originally set for a mid-August theatrical debut but was pulled from the schedule after "Chapter One" underperformed.

The continuation of the Western epic will play out of competition on September 7, the last day of the festival, alongside a screening of part one. Costner, in a statement, said that his “dream” was always to show the film at Venice. The first installment had a glitzy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, described it as the “visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality.”