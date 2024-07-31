Nation & World News

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2’ gets Venice Film Festival premiere

The second part of Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga" will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter I." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter I." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The second part of Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga' will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. "Chapter Two" was originally set for a mid-August theatrical debut but was pulled from the schedule after "Chapter One" underperformed.

The continuation of the Western epic will play out of competition on September 7, the last day of the festival, alongside a screening of part one. Costner, in a statement, said that his “dream” was always to show the film at Venice. The first installment had a glitzy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, described it as the “visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality.”

The back-to-back release for both films, one in June and one in August, was unconventional. Then the first chapter collected only $23 million in its first two weeks in theaters. In announcing the change of plans, New Line Cinema said they hoped to give more audiences more time to discover Chapter One.

A passion project for more than 30 years, Costner put some of his own money into making the ambitious films, and has already begun shooting a third installment of what he envisions will ultimately be four movies.

“I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey,” Costner said. “Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival kicks off on Aug. 28. Among its most anticipated world premieres are “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “The Room Next Door,” “Maria,” “Queer” and “Wolfs.”

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brings Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and some friends to jolt...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is already breaking box office records, with more possible soon
Placeholder Image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to ‘Avengers’ films as a villain in 1 of Marvel's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to stream this week: Zendaya hits aces, Orville Peck duets and Elizabeth Taylor...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Big Tech rebounds and oil prices rally in a frenetic day for...2m ago
Sudan's military leader survives a drone strike that killed 5, says the army6m ago
Meyerbeer's 'Le Prophète' from 1849 sounds like it's ripped-from-the-headlines at Bard...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches