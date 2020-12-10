Kevin Bacon brings music back to venues for charity concert

“The joy that you see among the people that are playing, I think, is very infectious in our show,” said Bacon.

Bacon, who used his own charity Sixdegrees.org to launch a campaign to feed frontline workers during the pandemic, said food insecurity and racial inequality are connected social issues, especially this year.

“There’s a lot of food injustice that exists. You know, you see hunger much more affecting people of color in this country," said Bacon.

Although he also hasn't been able to perform in front of fans this year, Bacon has been singing and playing to a smaller audience of sorts. The actor recently gifted his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick, with a pair of pygmy goats for their anniversary and he's been posting Instagram videos of himself singing them cover songs inside their barn in Connecticut.

“They are strangely comforting,” Bacon said with a laugh. “I mean, maybe I'm crazy, but they seem to sort of like it when I would play.”