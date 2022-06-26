Keuchel called up by Diamondbacks to start vs Tigers

The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary this year, paying only a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

Keuchel started two games in the Arizona Complex League for the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs while striking out 17 and walking two in 12 innings.