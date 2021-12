Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

Flanigan returned against Murray State and scored three points after missing the first 11 games recovering from Achilles surgery.

Xavier Pinson had 13 points when he fouled out with 5:32 left for LSU. Leading scorer Tari Eason, who missed the Lipscomb game with back spasms, got foul No. 5 a couple of minutes later and scored 11. Darius Days also scored 11.

Auburn turned the tables on one of the nation's stingiest defenses.

LSU missed 16 straight shots to open the game, 11 of them from 3-point range, and had three of them blocked by Kessler. LSU's Eric Gaines did snap a personal string of 21 straight missed 3-point attempts late in the game.

The host Tigers were playing without guard Devan Cambridge, who announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Cambridge was averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game.

BIG PICTURE

LSU actually scored first with a free throw by Gaines before giving up an 18-0 run. The nation's No. 2 scoring defense helped keep it from getting quite so out of hand. Shot just 18 of 63 (28.6%).

Auburn allowed 21 first-half points, the fifth-fewest given the team has given up before the half at Auburn Arena.

FAMILY TIES

Smith's father, Jabari Smith Sr., played at LSU for two seasons, averaging 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in his career. Drafted 45th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2000, the elder Smith also played for the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

UP NEXT LSU hosts No. 18 Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Auburn visits South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after making a three pointer against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after making a three pointer against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption LSU forward Tari Eason (13) puts up a shot as Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) tries to block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption LSU forward Tari Eason (13) puts up a shot as Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) tries to block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) blocks the shot of LSU guard Eric Gaines (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) blocks the shot of LSU guard Eric Gaines (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill