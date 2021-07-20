Keselowski purchases stake in Roush Fenway Racing

The company will continue to be called Roush Fenway Racing, though changes could come later.

Keselowski and Buescher will be the only two drivers for the 2022 season, although the organization could explore adding a third driver in the years to come. Newmark said the team tried to find a way to keep Newman, even in a part-time ride.

The team has been on a slide for several seasons with a pair of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. victories in 2017 the only Roush Cup wins the past seven seasons. Roush has no current plans to walk away.

Keselowski admitted over the weekend it was “hard to walk away” from working with Roger Penske but said he wants to have a legacy in racing that goes beyond being a driver.

He will have a significant role on the competition team but it will remain a collaborative effort with Roush Fenway.

The 37-year-old Keselowski has won 35 Cup races during his his career. He has one won Cup race this year along with seven top-five finishes, and he currently ranks ninth in the standings heading into the summer break.

___

AP Motorsports Writer Jenna Fryer in Charlotte and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Louden, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

___

Caption Ryan Newman makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July, 11, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis