Kershaw returns from shoulder surgery, Ohtani hits 31st homer, Dodgers beat Giants 6-4

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a run-scoring triple in the third on an up slider and scored on the next pitch when Heliot Ramos singled on a fastball, part of a string of four consecutive hits.

Kershaw agreed in February to a contract guaranteeing $10 million, a deal that allows him to earn up to $12.5 million this year and $25 million in 2025, In addition to his $5 million salary this year, he would get $1 million for making six starts or relief appearances of three or more innings, $1.5 million each for seven, eight and nine, and $2 million for 10.

Ohtani hit his 31st home run of the season, his second since the All-Star break, and also doubled. He is batting .312 with a 1.034 OPS.

Los Angeles outhit San Francisco 14-11 and took three of four from the Giants. The NL West-leading Dodgers (62-42) are 6-1 following a 3-8 slide.

Kiké Hernández had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Ahmed homered on a 2-2 sinker from Tyler Rogers (1-4) to break a 4-4 tie in the eighth. Ahmed was released by the Giant on July 10 and signed with the Dodgers on Wednesday, going 1 for 3 that night in his Los Angeles debut.

Ohtani drove an inside slider to right.

Blake Treinen (5-2) allowed Jorge Soler's two-out RBI single that tied the score in a two-run eighth, then struck out Fitzgerald.

Brent Honeywell got his first big league save. After allowing Ramos' leadoff single in the ninth, he got Matt Chapman to ground into a double play and struck out Patrick Bailey.

Giants starter Logan Webb allowed four runs and nine in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores (right knee tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, and INF David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers: OF Chris Taylor (left groin strain) got an X-ray Thursday and was placed on the 10-day IL. The Dodgers recalled OF James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado, which goes with LHP Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.63).

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA) starts Friday at Houston, and LHP Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63) starts for the Astros.

