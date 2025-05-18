Nation & World News
Kershaw exits after 4 shaky innings in rusty season debut for Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw looked rusty during his first major league outing in nearly nine months
By DOUG PADILLA – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw looked rusty during his first major league outing in nearly nine months.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner lasted four innings Saturday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five runs and five hits in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. He walked three, struck out two and threw 48 of 83 pitches for strikes before the Angels pulled out an 11-9 victory.

The club's career strikeout leader needs 30 to reach 3,000 in his illustrious career.

Kershaw was making his 2025 debut after recovering from offseason toe and knee surgeries. The 37-year-old left-hander gave up three runs in a 38-pitch first inning when Logan O’Hoppe delivered a two-run single and Matthew Lugo had an RBI single.

The Dodgers tied it in the bottom half before the Angels scored once in the third inning on a home run from Taylor Ward and again in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Zach Neto. Kershaw exited after four innings trailing 5-4.

He made his final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, yielding two runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He threw 57 pitches over four innings.

Kershaw made seven big league starts last year, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA before his season ended Aug. 30 because of pain in his left big toe. His injuries prevented him from pitching in the postseason as the Dodgers won their eighth World Series championship.

By throwing his first pitch Saturday night, Kershaw began his 18th season with the Dodgers, tying the franchise record also held by Zack Wheat and Bill Russell.

Kershaw entered 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 432 appearances (429 starts) since making his debut for the Dodgers in 2008.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

