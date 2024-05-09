BreakingNews
Emory students approve no confidence resolution of their president
Nation & World News

Kenya's public hospital doctors sign agreement to end national strike after almost 2 months

Kenya's public hospital doctors union has called off a national strike that had left patients in limbo for almost two months
FILE - Doctors and other medical staff take part in a protest, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Kenya's public hospital doctors union on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, signed a return to work agreement with the government, ending a national strike that began in mid-March and had left patients in limbo. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Doctors and other medical staff take part in a protest, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Kenya's public hospital doctors union on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, signed a return to work agreement with the government, ending a national strike that began in mid-March and had left patients in limbo. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's public hospital doctors union on Wednesday signed a return to work agreement with the government, ending a national strike that began in mid-March and had left patients in limbo.

Davji Atellah, the union secretary general, said the doctors agreed to trust the government to implement an agreement to ensure the labor issues that caused the strike, including poor remuneration and working conditions, are resolved.

A labor court on Tuesday had given doctors and the government 48 hours to sign a return to work agreement, failure to which the matter would be determined by the court.

Kenya's Health Minister Susan Nakhumicha said the doctors had proved to be better negotiators than the government side, adding that they had put up “quite a fight.”

The end of the strike comes as a relief to millions of Kenyans seeking health services from public hospitals that had been crippled by the strike.

Some hospitals had decided to hire temporary doctors for emergency services.

In 2017, doctors at Kenya’s public hospitals held a 100-day strike — the longest ever held in the country — to demand better wages and for the government to restore the country’s dilapidated public-health facilities.

Kenya is currently dealing with the devastating effects of flooding that has affected 235,000 people since mid-March when the rainy season started.

____

Follow AP's Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We love you, Mia!’ Family, friends gather to honor Dunwoody High student2h ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Johnson as House speaker fails

Hospitals no longer must report COVID data to CDC, spotlighting clunky system
1h ago

Credit: AJC Special

Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says

Credit: AJC Special

Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says

Credit: John Spink

Gwinnett tragedy: Police share how the deaths of 3 children unfolded
The Latest
Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing after a rocket attack but the UN says no aid...
9m ago
House quickly rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to remove Speaker Johnson from...
9m ago
Tiger Woods to be lone player on negotiating committee with Saudis
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal