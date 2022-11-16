ajc logo
X

Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country’s constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader.

Kenya's constitution says a president can only serve for two terms, and many Kenyans have been eager to hear Ruto's position since talk of removing term limits started last week.

Ruto succeeded former president Uhuru Kenyatta after winning hotly contested elections. He was inaugurated in September.

Ruto's party, the United Democratic Alliance, on Wednesday held a meeting of its lawmakers during which the president urged them to focus on laws that could improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

He asked them to stop “pushing for selfish and self-serving legislation like changing the Constitution to remove term limits," according to local media outlets.

The ruling party's chairperson, Johnstone Muthama, denied there was a plan to amend the constitution in favor of Ruto after heavy criticism from the opposition parties.

Kenya’s democracy has evolved over the years since the former British colony became independent in 1963. For several years it was a de-facto one-party state and then was officially a one-party state from 1982 until 1992, when multiparty democracy was adopted.

Term limits on the presidency are widely considered sacrosanct, contributing to the view of Kenya as a beacon of stability in the East African region. Many countries in the region and other parts of Africa have abolished presidential term limits, allowing leaders to stay in power for long periods.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
2h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
7m ago
UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance
13m ago
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
16m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
2h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
14h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top