Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, was being detained at a police station after the court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him.

Mohamed Amin, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, told The Associated Press it was “unfortunate” that Khalusha had escaped along with 12 other inmates after they cut through wire mesh in the cells and scaled the perimeter wall early Tuesday morning.