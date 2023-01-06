ajc logo
X

Kenyan LGBT activist's body found in metal box

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box.

The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country.

Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates.

The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock.

Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women's clothes.

The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to establish the cause of death.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango said the motive was not yet known.

“We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter,” she said.

Chiloba is a known LGBT activist and has in the past been attacked and assaulted for his activism, his friend Denis Nzioka tweeted on Wednesday.

LGBT people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal.

Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a non-issue in the east African country.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
12h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons believe they have foundation to end playoff drought
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons believe they have foundation to end playoff drought
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
32m ago
Asian shares mostly rise in muted trading on bargain-hunting
36m ago
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
17h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top