Kenyan lawyer wanted by ICC prosecutors surrenders

Prosecutors allege that Paul Gicheru and another lawyer, Philip Kipkoech Bett, corruptly influenced six witnesses in their investigations into deadly violence that erupted after Kenya's 2007 elections. Bett isn't in custody.

A judge who signed off on their arrest warrant in 2015 said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Gicheru was a manager and coordinator of a scheme to offer bribes and other inducements to prosecution witnesses in return for withdrawing their statements.