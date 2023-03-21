X

Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Police in Kenya say that one person died, 31 officers were injured and more than 200 protesters were arrested in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police said Tuesday that one person died, 31 officers were injured and more than 200 protesters were arrested in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga the previous day.

Odinga announced that the protests will be held twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays — starting next week.

The opposition led thousands of Kenyans in protests on Monday calling for President William Ruto’s resignation and decrying the rising cost of living. A university student was killed in western Kenya after police used live bullets because they had run out of rubber bullets, according to a police report.

The police inspector general, Japhet Koome, said Tuesday that 238 people were arrested in protests in the western city of Kisumu, which is an Odinga stronghold, and the capital, Nairobi.

Monday’s protests turned violent as police used tear gas, water cannons and in some incidents fired live ammunition to disperse protesters, who responded by pelting them with stones.

Odinga said that his car was shot at by the police and his party spokesperson shared a photo of a shattered windshield online.

A civil society group condemned the police for the use of force, intimidation and arbitrary arrests.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit said that four protesters died and 50 others were injured.

Kenya has in the past seen a series of violent protests that have ended in the loss of lives.

The government is insisting that Monday’s protests were illegal since permission was denied to hold them. But the opposition says the constitution provides a right to peaceful protests and police are only notified in order to provide security.

Kenya’s deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, said the country lost about 2 billion Kenya shillings ($15 million) because of Monday’s protests. Gachagua urged Odinga to call off the demonstrations and think about the losses to the economy.

Odinga has remained adamant and says protests will continue until the cost of living goes down.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks
9m ago
Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster
16m ago
Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
40m ago
Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top