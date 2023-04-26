Kenya cult death toll rises to 95 as government sets curfew

“Curfew orders have also been declared and Gazetted within the said area between 1800 hours in the evening up to and until 0600 hours in the morning for 30 days,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement.

Human rights activists have questioned the move to bar them from accessing the ranch where the police have been conducting search and rescue operations alongside exhumations.

“We are the ones who highlighted this case. Why are we being left out now?” activist Victor Kaudo said.

It is unclear why the bodies exhumed on Wednesday were the lowest number since the operation started on Friday.

The director of public prosecutions, Noordin Haji, on Wednesday directed investigating officers to identify the assets of the suspects for purposes of preservation, confiscation and forfeiture in accordance with the law.

