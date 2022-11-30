Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news

Kenya came into this week's World Athletics meetings in Rome under scrutiny due to a protracted doping crisis that has landed more than four dozen athletes on suspension. But World Athletics President Seb Coe said reports about a possible full-scale ban for the country were misguided, and that increased funding and vigilance from the Kenyan government persuaded authorities to stop short of the most radical sanctions.

Russia, meanwhile, received an encouraging report from the task force monitoring the country's road back to compliance in the wake of a doping scandal that stretches back to before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Task force chair Rune Andersen said that if progress continues, the task force could recommend reinstatement of Russia's athletics federation next March.