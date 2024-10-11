Kentucky woman is arrested after police find human remains in her mom's oven and a body in the yard

Fields is charged with abusing a corpse, evidence tampering and obstructing government operations, and she could face further charges, state police said in a news release. It wasn't immediately clear Friday if she had a lawyer yet who might speak on her behalf. Court records don't list one for her. She's due to be arraigned next week.

While searching the home, officers found a steel pot in the oven containing human remains, and the pot “was still warm to the touch,” the citation said.

The man who called police said he saw Fields and her mother Trudy Fields, who owns the home, when he visited Tuesday evening. He said no one else was there. The man told police that before he left the home that night, Torilena Fields was “casting spells on them and being confrontational," according to the arrest citation, which notes that she may have been using drugs.

The man said that when he found the body, he believed it to be Trudy Fields' because he found a “pile of her hair,” the arrest citation said. Police wrote in the citation the victim was Torilena Fields' mother.