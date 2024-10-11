Kentucky woman is arrested after police find human remains and a body

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities arrested a Kentucky woman after someone found a dismembered body in her mother's backyard and officers later found human remains.

A man who was hired to work on the property in Mount Olivet, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati, called authorities Wednesday after finding the body in the backyard, the Kentucky State Police said. Officers saw the dismembered corpse in the grass, according to an arrest citation.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and called in a special response team, but a woman inside the house, 32-year-old Torilena May Fields, refused to come out. Police deployed gas inside the house and conversed with Fields using a robot, and she exited without further incident late that night, state police said. She had blood on her face, hands and clothing, according to the citation.