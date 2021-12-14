Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory

Mayfield, home to 10,000 residents and the candle factory, suffered some of the worst damage in the country.

Beshear's comments come as workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard fanned out in Kentucky to start the long recovery process. The tornado outbreak that killed at least 88 people — 74 of them in Kentucky — cut a path of devastation that stretched from Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed, to Illinois, where an Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged.

Across Kentucky, about 24,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Tuesday, down slightly from the day before, according to poweroutage.us.

The tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where the governor said nursing home workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that it had opened an investigation into the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Schreiner reported from Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Associated Press Writer Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

