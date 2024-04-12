Nation & World News

Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace John Calipari

Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a member of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari
FILE - BYU head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCF Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kentucky has hired BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach, bringing home a member of the Wildcats' 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced Pope's hiring in a release Friday morning, April 12, but did not mention any contract details. The 51-year-old Pope will be introduced at a later date, the release said.
By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a member of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari.

The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release Friday morning but did not mention any contract details.

Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012 among four Final Four appearances in 15 years. Kentucky hasn’t returned there since going 38-1 in 2015. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday and was introduced as Arkansas coach the next day.

Pope was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

He was 77-56 before that in four seasons at Utah Valley and guided the Wolverines to consecutive runner-up finishes in the Western Athletic Conference his final two years. They reached the CBI quarterfinals both times.

FILE - BYU head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

FILE - BYU coach Mark Pope speaks during the Big 12 men's college basketball media day Oct. 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

