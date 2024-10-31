Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows off his 'Ted Lasso' look on Halloween

The governor didn't stay in character as Lasso for long. He quickly removed the sunglasses and later took off the visor and jacket for the remainder of his update at the Kentucky Statehouse.

Beshear showed off his costume on social media, complete with the uplifting phrase made famous by Ted Lasso: "Every day is a chance to be better than we were the day before.”

It is not the first time Beshear has used props at one of his news conferences. In July, he pulled out a bottle of Diet Mountain Dew and apologized to the makers of the soft drink for something he said in lambasting Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance as inauthentically Appalachian.

Beshear gained national prominence after winning a second term as governor last year in conservative Kentucky. Beshear was in the running to be Kamala Harris' running mate before the Democratic presidential nominee selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.