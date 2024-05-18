Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan takes on 7 other horses in the 149th Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is looking for back-to-back Triple Crown victories when he t akes on seven other horses in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday night.

He would be the first to win both the Derby and the Preakness since Justify in 2018. That would set up a unusual and historic moment next month with a Triple Crown on the line at the Belmont Stakes, which is taking place for the first time at the Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York because of renovations at Belmont Park in New York City.

Mystik Dan will have to beat Bob Baffert-trained Imagination, Brad Cox's Catching Freedom and Chad Brown's Tuscan Gold, who are the main Preakness challengers and it could come on a muddy track with the possibiliity of rain in the forecast. Baffert was set to saddle two, but morning line favorite Muth was scratched during the week because of a fever.