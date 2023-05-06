X

Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.

It was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.

Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

Forte stumbled during a workout on Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it. He still has two horses in the race: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the Derby. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

The horse deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn't in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer. Lord Miles was Joseph's Derby horse.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race winning streak.

New antidoping and medication rules to be enforced by the sport's new central governing body won't take effect until May 22, after the Derby and the Preakness.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Grief and loss of sense of safety will follow the Midtown shooting 3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES, PHOTOS, MORE: King Charles III’s coronation
6h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
4h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jill Biden: Charles' coronation was 'just amazing to see'
29m ago
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
31m ago
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
38m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top