Kentucky Derby: How to watch, the favorites and what to expect in the 151st running of the race

What's the forecast?

Saturday's forecast is for a high around 64 degrees (32 Celsius) with a 90% chance of rain.

How to watch

Friday: Coverage runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. The highlight is the 151st Kentucky Oaks for fillies with a post time of 5:51 p.m.

Saturday: Derby Day coverage begins at noon Eastern on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. NBC and Peacock have coverage from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Telemundo Deportes begins at 6:30 p.m. on Universo and streaming on the Telemundo app. All races at Churchill Downs except the Derby will be shown on FanDuel TV.

What to watch

A pre-race tradition is the walkover, when the horses are led from the stables to the paddock where they are saddled for the race. Some are cool and calm, others get fractious and sweaty. They walk on the track along the rail with fans yelling all the way. The riders emerge from the jockeys’ room and walk to the paddock to meet their mounts.

Besides the sleek thoroughbreds, check out the crowd decked out in hats and fascinators, floral-print dresses and seersucker suits that make the Derby the world’s most fashionable sporting event.

Who are the favorites?

Journalism was the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The Southern California-based colt is trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by Umberto Rispoli. Journalism will break from the No. 8 post, which has had nine winners, the last being Mage in 2023. He has won four races in a row. The morning-line favorite has won 18 times, the last was Justify in 2018.

Sovereignty was the early second choice at 5-1. The Florida Derby winner is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado. He drew the No. 18 post, putting him outside most of the 20-horse field.

Third choice on the morning line was Sandman at 6-1 odds. The Arkansas Derby winner is trained by Mark Casse and ridden by Jose Ortiz. He will break from post 17, which has never produced a winner.

Keep an eye on

Six-time Derby winner Bob Baffert is back after serving a three-year suspension by Churchill Downs. He scratched Rodriguez, who won the Wood Memorial with a front-running style, on Thursday. That leaves Baffert with 20-1 long shot Citizen Bull, last year's 2-year-old champion. He drew the dreaded No. 1 post with Martin Garcia aboard. No horse has won from the inside post since 1986.

Hall of Famer trainer D. Wayne Lukas saddles his 51st Derby starter — second-most ever — with 30-1 shot American Promise. He has four Derby victories and at 89, he would be the oldest trainer to win. The colt drew the No. 5 post, which has had the most Derby winners with 10.

Joining the field

With Rodriguez scratched, Baeza moves into the field. The colt was runner-up in last month's Santa Anita Derby and is trained by John Shirreffs, best known for guiding superstar Zenyatta and winning the Derby in 2005 with Giacomo at 50-1.

Fun fact

While some of the owners, trainers and jockeys are the same from year to year, the horses never are. The Derby is for male and female 3-year-olds only, meaning a horse is eligible just once in its career. Only three fillies have won, the last was in 1988.

Celebrity connections

The late country singer Toby Keith's Dream Walkin Farms is a part-owner of 30-1 shot Render Judgment.

Former Philadelphia Phillies star Jayson Werth, whose stable is Two Eight Racing in a nod to his old jersey number, is a co-owner of Flying Mohawk, also at 30-1.

Grammy-nominated singer Grace Potter performs the national anthem on Derby Day. Seven-time Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles gives the "Riders' up!" call, signaling the jockeys to climb aboard.

What does the winner get?

For the second straight year, the Derby total purse is $5 million, with the winning owner earning $1.3 million and a gold trophy. Second place is worth $1 million, with payouts down to fifth place. The winning horse's breeding rights are likely to soar. The winning jockey typically receives 10% of the purse and a smaller trophy.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing and Derby coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/kentucky-derby

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP