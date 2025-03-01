Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston posts 4.28-second 40-yard dash on 2nd of NFL scouting combine workouts

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston posted the fastest 40-yard dash so far this week, 4.28 seconds, on the second day of workouts at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis
Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
18 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Maxwell Hairston missed five games last season with Kentucky because of a shoulder injury.

He certainly looked healthy Friday, looked just fine Friday, posting the first 40-yard dash under 4.3 seconds this week at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Hairston was clocked at 4.28 seconds on the second day of workouts in Indianapolis, and he didn't just impress scouts with his speed. He also had the second-best vertical jump at his position at 39 1/2 inches, and tied for third in the broad jump at 10 feet, 9 inches.

Tulane's Caleb Ransaw also had a strong day, finishing third in the 40 at 4.33 while posting the best vertical jump at 40 inches while matching Hairston's broad jump mark. Iowa State's Darien Porter was second among cornerbacks in the 40 at 4.3.

Kansas State's Marquis Sigle and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori had the best performances among safeties Friday.

Sigle ran the fastest 40 at 4.37, while Emmanwori was next at 4.38. They also had the two best broad jumps with Emmanwori going 11-6 and Sigle 10-10. And Emmanwori also led the safeties with a vertical jump of 43 inches. Sigle was fourth at 38 inches.

Tight ends were the first offensive players to make it onto the Lucas Oil Stadium turf with Oregon's Terrance Ferguson and South Carolina's Joshua Simon dominating the 40. Ferguson posted a 4.63 while Simon came in at 4.65.

Alabama's CJ Dippre was clocked at 4.69, the only other tight end under 4.7.

Ferguson (39 inches) and Simon (38) also had the two best vertical jumps and the duo was second and third in the broad jump, with Simon going 10-4 and Ferguson 10-2. Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II led the group with a broad jump of 10-6.

Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers will take the field when workouts resume Saturday afternoon.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (10) celebrates after running the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle runs in the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Defensive end Abdul Carter says he's the best player in NFL 2025 draft class

NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more

NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

The Latest

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pauses during a interview with Bret Baier during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Most European leaders back Zelenskyy as he joins crisis talks in London

8m ago

Hamas reports no progress in talks with Israel on ceasefire's second phase

14m ago

Syrians begin fasting during first Ramadan without Assad family rule in decades

18m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake