Kentucky boy uses mother's phone to order 70K Dum-Dum suckers to share with his friends

“He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival,” LaFavers said. "Again, he was being friendly, he was being kind to his friends.”

The surprise got worse after a quick check of her bank account. She owed about $4,000 for the order.

“When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted,” LaFavers said.

Then she found out that eight more cases from the order were unaccounted for, she said. After a trip to the post office, those cases were returned to sender, she said.

Her efforts to get a refund took a bit more time but she got her money back.

“After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she said in a social media post.

LaFavers said she was changing some settings on her phone to make sure there's never another surprise delivery at home.