Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

Malone's friend and former bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Malone is credited on hundreds of records made in Nashville, including albums like Parton's “Jolene," and Haggard's “Dreaming My Dreams.” He was known in particular for his hand-drumming technique. Among the other artists Malone played with were Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle.