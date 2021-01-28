Kenny Chesney group helps install artificial reef in Florida

The organization and other marine groups such as the nonprofit Coastal Conservation Association Florida, recently donated and installed 13 reef balls, large concrete domes with round holes, on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County.

Each of the 7-foot-by-6-foot (2.1-meter-by-1.8 meter) reef balls was dropped earlier this month in the Delray Dredge Hole, about a half-mile off the coast of Delray Beach, No Shoes Reefs said in a statement. It will make up a 32-acre (13-hectare) underwater reef park known as No Shoes Reef 4.