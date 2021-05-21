Kennedy Center Honors slims down in response to pandemic

“We’re clearly not going to have 2,000 people in an enclosed space for three hours,” she said. “But I think we’ve come up with some really great ideas.”

For this year’s honorees, it’s a chance to be part of something historically unique, and some hoped it would prove therapeutic to participants and viewers.

“I think it will feel like a return to something — not total normality, but something,” Allen told the AP in January. “It’s normally such a festive event, and I’m sure that will come across.”

The honorees met with President Joe Biden on Thursday, marking a return to tradition after former President Donald Trump avoided the celebration during his tenure. Trump's presence in the White House hung over the annual events from the start, with several 2017 honorees threatening to boycott if he attended.

Trump chose to stay away for the entirety of his time in office, to the quiet relief of administrators who otherwise may have faced an uprising from the artists.

The performing arts center is planning a full-scale reopening in September with events slowly ramping up until then. The 44th Kennedy Center Honors program should take place, back on its usual schedule, in December.

