Kenin, Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck, and another victory will equal her best performance at Roland Garros. She reached the fourth round last year in her second appearance at the tournament.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic followed on Chatrier, by which time the roof was open and sunshine was bathing the tournament’s biggest stadium after days of miserable weather.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who won his only title at Roland Garros in 2016, began against Ricardas Berankis shortly before 3 p.m. By then, conditions were relatively warm, at least compared to the previous few days of rain and wind.

Earlier, former champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round when she beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

Even though there were late-morning blue skies for their match, the roof stayed closed over Chatrier.

Ostapenko won her only major title in 2017 at Roland Garros. The unseeded Latvian will next face either 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova’s twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion. She was facing 2016 winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

In other women's matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3. The seventh-seeded Kvitova reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2012.

Also, No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6), 6-0, but Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise Roland Garros run ended when she lost to unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

Other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the 17-year-old Tauson was the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Romania's Ana Bogdan serves against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates scoring a point against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic takes a break in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Denmark's Clara Tauson plays a shot against Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Danielle Collins of the U.S. plays a shot against Denmark's Clara Tauson in the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena