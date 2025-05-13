Ken Griffin will loan his copies of the Constitution and Bill of Rights so the public can see them

Jeffrey Rosen, CEO of the National Constitution Center, called Griffin’s loan of the documents and the donation a “transformative opportunity.”

"Ken Griffin's generosity is going to allow us to create a new Founding Principles gallery that will tell the story of the American idea from the revolution through the Constitutional Convention through ratification and all the way up to the adoption of the Bill of Rights," said Rosen, adding that the new exhibit will also mark the center's largest renovation since it opened in 2003.

The support comes as the Constitution is increasingly cited, as all three branches of government navigate questions about who should be controlling what.

“The Constitution Center’s mission has never been more relevant,” said Rosen, adding that the nonpartisan nonprofit center tries to reduce polarization by offering a platform for both conservative and liberal Constitutional scholars. “It’s an honor to convene people of different perspectives for these Constitutional debates and conversations. And we are very much looking forward to continuing these conversations.”

A longtime Republican megadonor, Griffin has recently drawn attention for his criticisms of President Donald Trump.

“The United States was more than just a nation. It’s a brand,” Griffin said at the Semafor World Economy Summit last month. “It was like an aspiration for most the world. And we’re eroding that brand right now.”

But Griffin’s representatives said the donation and loan to the NCC have been planned for years.

“The National Constitution Center is a powerful platform for celebrating our country’s founding principles,” said Julia Quinn, Citadel director of philanthropy. “The work it has done to increase awareness and understanding of the Constitution, at both the center itself and through its widely available educational programming, is best in class and we’re thrilled about this partnership.”

Griffin purchased the rare first printing of the Constitution at auction at Sotheby's in New York for $43.2 million in 2021, with plans to make the document available for public viewing. He declined to say when he acquired the rare first printing of 17 proposed constitutional amendments passed in 1789 by the House of Representatives for consideration by the Senate — which, after further debate, became the Bill of Rights.

Caroline Klibanoff, executive director of Made By Us, a nonprofit that helps museums and history institutions better connect with those under 30, said next year’s 250th anniversary of the United States is an “incredible opportunity” to help members of the largest youth generation link their futures to their histories.

And at a time when younger generations show an increased distrust of institutions, the National Constitution Center can address that issue by showcasing such important documents, Kilbanoff said.

“They are the fact-checking generation. They want to see the original source material and not take your interpretation for it,” she said. “Having the documents be at the forefront will be really desirable.”

Griffin's team said he wanted to celebrate the essential American values of individual freedom, democracy, and opportunity with his philanthropy – including his support of the recently opened National Medal of Honor Museum and his donation to the National Constitution Center.

“Ken loves America and has shown an extraordinary commitment to our founding principles,” said Cason Carter, Citadel head of public affairs. “He cares deeply about expanding access to the American Dream, which is underpinned by these historical documents, and he believes that America is well worth celebrating, particularly on its 250th anniversary.”

