Kemp and Perdue to clash in Georgia GOP governor's debate

But Kemp argues that his 2018 victory proves he is the best Republican to take on Abrams, and touts a gubernatorial record that includes raising teacher and employee pay, cutting taxes and quickly lifting restrictions after Georgia's brief COVID-19 lockdown.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV will air Sunday’s debate at 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Thursday debate at WTOC-TV in Savannah aired statewide by eight Gray Television stations and a 7 p.m. debate on May 1 hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Perdue's entry has dragged Kemp to the right on several issues, with the incumbent voicing support for banning transgender girls from high school sports and completing a 2018 campaign promise to remove the need for gun owners to have state issued permits to carry concealed weapons in public. Even if Kemp wins, the rare serious primary challenge to a sitting governor could leave Kemp weakened.

Trump blames the incumbent for not doing more to try to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia in 2020. Perdue has sharpened his claims that he and Trump lost because of fraud in recent weeks, now calling the elections “stolen" in his stump speech and accusing Kemp of having “sold out” Georgia voters by refusing to call a special state legislative session before Jan. 6 to investigate or overturn the election.

Kemp was required by state law to certify the results and has repeatedly said any other course would have invited endless litigation. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.