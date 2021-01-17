Kemba Walker returns, but Knicks blow out Celtics 105-75

“They’ve played extremely well short-handed, and dealing with a lot of tough stuff with guys being out,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Sometimes when you get guys back, there’s another adjustment you have to go through. ... Getting Kemba back, there was an adjustment for them.”

KEMBA BACK OUT

Walker went to the locker room after taking a shot to the ribs while getting boxed out by Nerlens Noel in the third quarter. Walker said he simply got the wind knocked out of him. He did not return, but he already had played 20 minutes, which was his limit.

Walker scored nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, adding three rebounds, four assists and three steals but committing five turnovers. He was 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

“It felt really good to be out there. Really good. I almost forgot how it felt,” Walker said. “Free, which I haven’t been for a very, very, very long time. It feels weird not having pain, if that makes sense.”

BENCH STRENGTH

The Knicks had a 38-25 edge in bench scoring, led by Immanuel Quickley's 17 points and eight assists.

“It’s just his craftiness,” Thibodeau said. “He’s got every shot you can imagine.”

Reigning NCAA player of the year and No. 8 overall draft pick Obi Toppin added 12 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes — his most extensive action since injuring his left calf in the opener. He missed 10 consecutive games before returning on Wednesday.

“He was terrific in training camp,” Thibodeau said. “To get an injury like he had, it’s not an easy thing to deal with — particularly for a guy going through the league for the first time.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: Thibodeau, who was an assistant on the Celtics team that won the 2008 NBA title, celebrated his 63rd birthday. ... Mitchell Robinson, who entered the game with a right heel bruise, left in the first quarter when he landed badly after being undercut by Jeff Teague. Robinson needed help getting up and limped off the court, but he returned in the second quarter.

Celtics: The 35 points was the Celtics' lowest-scoring half of the season. Boston's previous lowest scoring game was 93 points against Detroit on New Year's Day. The biggest blowout was a 28-point loss to the Nets on Christmas. ... Tatum has not played since Jan. 8. He has missed two games and three others were postponed because one or both teams didn’t have enough healthy players. ... Marcus Smart was 4 for 15 from the field, missing all seven 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Return home to face the Magic on Monday before a four-game West Coast swing.

Celtics: At 76ers on Wednesday for the first of two successive games in Philadelphia.

