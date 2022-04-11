Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Music Awards from home

Mackie, who starred in Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,'' promises a fun night.

“Being a host of the CMT Awards is something I have wanted to do for a long time," said Mackie in a statement. "I was excited to be able to do it with Kelsea Ballerini. Now, I get to co-host with both Kelsea and my friend, Kane Brown. Get ready cuz it’s gonna be a fun night!”

The hosting change-up wouldn't be the last surprise before the show: lightning forced the closure of the CMT's pink carpet before most stars arrived to have their photos taken and be interviewed.

The CMT Music Awards will feature performances by Kenny Chesney, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. The Judds are also reuniting at the CMT Music Awards for their first major awards show performance in over two decades.

Underwood is the most awarded artist in CMT history with 23 prior wins and has a chance to extend her lead with nominations for music video of the year and collaborative video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Caption FILE - Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021. Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards from home after she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the awards show. Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)