Kelsea Ballerini honors shooting victims at CMT Music Awards

The annual fan-voted awards show also will honor country superstar and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award, recognizing her for being a "visible and vocal advocate" for diverse voices in country music.

Fan-favorite and scheduled performer Lainey Wilson leads the nominations with four chances to win.

Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her record as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 25 awards. Underwood, who also will perform, was nominated again for video of the year for “Hate My Heart."

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will be honored with a tribute performance following the death in March of the last original member, Gary Rossington. ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Slash of Guns N' Roses and the Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes and Chuck Leavell are set to perform with singers Paul Rodgers and Cody Johnson with backup vocals from LeAnn Rimes and Judd.

Four-time Grammy winner Clark Jr. will perform a tribute to the late Texas guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn.

__

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://twitter.com/kmhall

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP