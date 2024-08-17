Nation & World News

Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee's store in Alabama

Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours’ notice before performing a free concert in the parking lot of a convenience store and gas station in north Alabama
FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
43 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours' notice before performing a free concert Friday night in the parking lot of a large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama.

Hundreds of people turned out for the show in Athens, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nashville. It was outside a Buc-ee's, a chain of roadside stores known for barbecue.

"I came down to this Buc-ee's about a month ago. And when I left, I went, 'It'd be kind of fun to do a show there,'" Urban told the crowd during the concert, according to an Instagram video posted by WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Alabama.

Urban said his “cave man brain” told him it would be fun to set up a little stage for a small audience.

“I swear to you, I thought maybe 100, 200 people,” Urban said as a video showed a larger crowd.

People started gathering hours before the show, news outlets reported.

"I was at work and we heard it on the radio that there was going to be a surprise concert at Buc-ee's in Athens," Cindy Wilson told FOX 54 WZDX-TV in Huntsville. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, it's on my way home.' And it's 15 minutes from my house. So I couldn't believe it."

While he was at the store, Urban also worked behind a food counter. A video showed him wearing a Buc-ee's T-shirt and apron as he poured barbecue sauce on some brisket and chopped the meat into smaller pieces.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matthew Simmons

‘Idol’ winner Chayce Beckham fishes and now tours with Luke Bryan
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher is the latest artist to cancel a major show, but what happens now?
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Usher postpones remaining August Atlanta dates due to neck injury
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Usher postpones tonight’s tour opener in Atlanta ‘to rest and heal’
The Latest
Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he's filmed driving machine-gun mounted...8m ago
Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push10m ago
Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement