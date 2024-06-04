Breaking: Repairs continue in Midtown as water crisis reaches 5th day
Nation & World News

Keith Urban, Doja Cat, Big Sean, Gwen Stefani and more to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Hozier, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, New Kids on the Block and Paramore are among the performers this fall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live
Big Sean performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 30, 2022, from left, Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 14, 2024, Keith Urban performs during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 29, 2024, and Gwen Stefani performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Big Sean performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago on July 30, 2022, from left, Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 14, 2024, Keith Urban performs during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 29, 2024, and Gwen Stefani performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2024. (AP Photo)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Hozier, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, New Kids on the Block and Paramore are among the performers this fall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live.

The lineup for the two-day event, which will take place Sept. 20-21 at the T-Mobile Arena, also includes Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét.

Ryan Seacrest will host, and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu.

The general public can buy tickets starting June 14 on AXS.com, with Capital One cardholders able to get access beginning June 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia, said in a joint statement.

Earlier this year, New Kids on the Block released their first new album in 11 years, "Still Kids," a matured take on their cheery pop sound. Cabello will be coming off the release of her fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," with its internet-pop lead single, "I LUV IT" featuring Playboi Carti.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Report reveals corporate landlords’ hold on rentals in Atlanta, elsewhere1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

One time ally sues Fulton Sheriff over unpaid contract

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans protest bipartisan makeup of Cherokee County elections board
2h ago

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges halt Atlanta DEI grant fund for Black female-led businesses
The Latest
Modi expected to retain power but early India count suggests it won't be the landslide he...
8m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli strikes kill 11 overnight in Gaza, including a family of 3 at a refugee camp
11m ago
After guilty verdict, Trump will appear on the ballot in the last presidential primaries...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar