Keith Urban, Doja Cat, Big Sean, Gwen Stefani and more to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Hozier, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, New Kids on the Block and Paramore are among the performers this fall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live.

The lineup for the two-day event, which will take place Sept. 20-21 at the T-Mobile Arena, also includes Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét.

Ryan Seacrest will host, and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu.