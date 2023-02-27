Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House, returns to Atlanta

Both Georgia and South Carolina have become crucial to the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 election cycle. South Carolina holds the Democrats' first nominating contest, and Georgia helped solidify the Democrats' Senate majority during the 2022 midterms and in 2020 gave Biden a rare win in a southern state that hasn't backed a Democrat for president in 30 years.

Benjamin will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, overseeing efforts "to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices have the opportunity to inform the work of the President in an inclusive, transparent and responsible way," according to the White House. In a release Monday, Biden called Benjamin a "longtime public servant" whose "deep relationships across the country" would well serve the administration.