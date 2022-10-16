Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years

He called the putt on birdied on 17 “one of the best holes of my life.”

Bradley won the PGA Championship in 2011 to give him a fast start to this career. The rest has not been as easy.

“This (victory) is high up there,” he said. “I really put a lot of work in during this off season and this is what I want to do. I want to win tournaments. I want to play Ryder Cups. I want to be in the conversation and this is a good start.”

Bradley's last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth Tour victory.

Fowler also has not won on the Tour for 3 1/2 years, and Putnam is winless in four years.

The Zozo, played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, is the only PGA Tour event in Japan. The prize money is $11 million with $1.98 million to the winner

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi