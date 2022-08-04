Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said.

Erik Larson's novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World's Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors.