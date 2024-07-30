Nation & World News

Kaylee McKeown still rules the Olympic backstroke, beating Regan Smith in women's 100 meters

Kaylee McKeown still rules the women’s Olympic backstroke
Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Kaylee McKeown still rules the women's Olympic backstroke.

The Australian knocked off world-record holder Regan Smith of the United States in the 100 back on Tuesday night, defending the title she won at the Tokyo Games.

Smith, who broke McKeown's world mark with a time of 57.13 seconds at the U.S. trials last month, led at the turn but couldn't hold off the hard-charging Aussie, who defended the title she won in Tokyo three years ago.

McKeown surged to the front about halfway through the return lap and reached for the wall in 57.33, winning by a relatively comfortable margin over Smith's finish of 57.66.

The U.S. also grabbed the bronze as Katharine Berkoff touched third in 57.98.

Smith reached over the lane rope to congratulate McKeown, but this one had to sting. The 22-year-old Minnesota native appeared to be in top form after her performance and primed to win the first gold medal of her career.

Instead, it was McKeown capturing her fourth gold. She swept the backstroke events in Tokyo and also claimed a gold in a relay.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, competes during a women's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, competes during a women's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Regan Smith, of the United States, competes in the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Regan Smith, of the United States, competes in the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Regan Smith, of the United States, wins during a women's 100-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Regan Smith, left, of United States and Kylie Masse, of Canada, compete in a 100-meter backstroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

