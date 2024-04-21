Nation & World News

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 1 for Los Angeles Clippers against Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard had been listed as questionable heading into Game 1 on Sunday because of inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Leonard wasn’t available nearly two hours before tipoff, although he still wouldn’t say who was replacing the two-time NBA Finals MVP in the lineup.

“We prepared as if he was going to play,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “Now with him out, the matchups change a little bit.”

Although Leonard has done some shooting the last couple of days, he still hasn't participated in contact practices.

“He’s progressing,” Lue said. “Just taking it day-by-day.”

Game 2 is Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Leonard has been out since March 31 after playing 68 games during the season, his most as a Clipper. The team went 4-4 in his absence down the stretch.

